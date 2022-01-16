Mylene Paat, Nakhon Ratchasima beat Kasetsart VC in straight sets

NAKHON Ratchasima got back to its winning ways, defeating Kasetsart VC, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15, on Sunday in the Volleyball Thailand League at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.
After struggling in their four-set defeat to league leader Supreme Chonburi last week, Mylene Paat bounced back with a solid offensive outing as Nakhon Ratchasima made quick work of Kasetsart, winning in 75 minutes.
Nakhon Ratchasima climbed to the No. 4 spot with a 3-3 record, sending Kasetsart to its fourth defeat in five matches.
Paat and Co. take on Pro Flex RSU (2-3) on Saturday next week at the same venue.
The league has required all players to wear masks while playing due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in Thailand.
