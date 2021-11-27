Mylene Paat set to play as import in Thailand league

MYLENE Paat is set to make her first overseas stint as import for Nakhon Ratchasima QminC in Thailand Volleyball League.

Mylene Paat as Thailand import

Chery Tiggo head coach Aaron Velez said the team is giving its full support to their ace wing spiker as she takes her talent to the winningest club in the Thai League.

“Any opportunity will be helpful for Mylene’s growth both as an athlete and her personal development. She’s continuously improving still a work in progress,” Velez told Spin.ph.

“Mylene just needs to embrace learnings, keep it in mind and enjoy the process “no shortcuts.”

Paat will be the third Filipino player in this generation to play in Thailand after Alyssa Valdez reinforced 3BB Nakornnont in 2016 and Marck Espejo, who served as import for Visakha early 2020 but cut short by the Pandemic.

The Adamson standout vaunted her all-around skills when she played for Choco Mucho, two of the Philippine women’s volleyball teams in the Asian Women’s Club Championship in Thailand.

Paat and the Filipina spikers faced Nakhon Ratchasima during the pool stage and lost in three sets at the hands of star spiker Chatchu-on Moksri and legendary setter Nootsara Tomkom.

Nakhon Ratchasima, a four-time Thailand league champion, settled for silver in the AVC club tilt.

Paat was instrumental in Chery Tiggo’s amazing championship run in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference last March and helped the team in winning a silver medal in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League two days ago in Lipa, Batangas.

Velez said that Paat will return with the Crossovers once the Thai league ends just like Jaja Santiago has been doing for the past three years as Ageo Medics import in Japan V.League.

“The Chery Management is very supportive to each member of the team and we will manage our schedules. Hoping that Mylene will be back on time for next year,” she said.

