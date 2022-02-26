Santiago-Manabat regains touch but Paat struggles in another loss

NAKHON Ratchasima suffered its second straight loss in the Final Four round at the hands of unbeaten Supreme Chonburi, 12-25, 15-25, 20-25 on Saturday in the Volleyball Thailand League at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

Supreme Chonburi banked on the troika of Kannika Thipachot, Sutadta Cheuwulim and Watchareeya Nuanjam to extend its winning streak to 14 and earn a 2-0 record in the Final Four round tied with Diamond Food.

Thipachot led Chonburi’s balanced attack with 13 points, while Cheuwulim and Nuanjam delivered 12 markers each to beat Nakhon Ratchasima in one hour and 17 minutes.

Thai star middle blocker Pleumjit Thinkaow was also instrumental with nine points including three kill blocks.

Supreme Chonburi and Diamond Food, both 2-0, clash for the top seed on Sunday to face the No.4 seed in the knockout semis next week.

Nakhon Ratchasima dropped to 0-2 following a four-set loss to Diamond Food on Friday evening.

Mylene Paat, who topscored with 14 on Friday, was held to two points only playing in the first two sets.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who played limited action in their previous game, came off the bench in the first two sets against Supreme Chonburi and became the lone double-digit scorer tallying nine of her 11-point outing in the third set.

Nakhon Ratchasima battles Khonkaen Star (0-2) on Sunday at 11:45 am (Philippine time) for the third place, which will face the second seed in the knockout stage.

