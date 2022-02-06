Pinay imports Paat, Manabat lead Thai club to three-set romp

MYLENE Paat and Dindin Santiago-Manabat powered Nakhon Ratchasima to a sweep of Nakornnont, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22, in the Volleyball Thailand League on Sunday at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.
Paat once again showed the way in a rousing Nakhon Ratchasima to start to its second-round campaign while Manabat provided ample help in her Thailand debut as the team’s starting outside hitter.
Pinay imports make mark
The hard-hitting Filipina imports nailed the clutch attacks in third set to help the Cat Devil remain in the fourth place with a 5-4 record and bouncing back from a three-set defeat to KhonKaen Star last week.
With the score tied at 18 in the third set, Manabat scored back-to-back kills to open a 20-19 Nakhon Ratchasima advantage which grew to 22-19 following two consecutive errors from Nakornnont.
Paat nailed her attack followed by another miscue from their foes to take Nakhon Ratchasima to match point, 24-21. Sirikanda Wongsopha saved a point for Nakornnont but the Adamson standout drilled another spike to wrap up the match.
Nakornnont slid to 4-6 in the fifth place after losing to Nakhon Ratchasima for the second time this season including a four-set defeat in the first round last December 29.
