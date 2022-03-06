Mylene Paat named Best Scorer in Thailand volleyball pro league

MYLENE Paat was hailed as Volleyball Thailand League’s Best Scorer hours after leading Nakhon Ratchasima to a bronze-medal finish on Sunday.

Paat became the first Filipino volleyball import of this generation to win an individual award in an overseas club league. The lefty opposite hitter out of Adamson emerged as Nakhon Ratchasima’s leading scorer in her first overseas campaign as an import.

Paat was also named the 2018 Best Scorer in the Philippine Superliga All Filipino Conference.

Paat filled with gratitude

Chery Tiggo’s rising star expressed her gratitude on Instagram.

“Napakabuti mo PANGINOON,” wrote Paat with crying emojis.

Paat was among the 2021-22 season individual awardees led by MVP and Best Outside hitter Sasipaporn Janthawisut, who steered Diamond Food to the VTL crown with a three-set win over erstwhile unbeaten Supreme Chonburi earlier.

Paat’s teammate, Chitaporn Kamlangmak, won the Best Middle Blocker plum together with Kaewkalaya Kamulthala of Diamond Food. Kannika Thipachot of Supreme Chonburi won the other Best Outside hitter plum, while Diamond Food’s Malika Kanthong earned the Best Opposite Spiker.

Supreme’s Soraya Phomla won the Best Setter, while Diamond Food’s Tikamporn Changkeaw earned the Best Libero. Thanatcha Sooksod of Supreme Chonburi was the league’s Best Server.

Paat was Nakhon Ratchasima’s go-to spiker right from the start of the season last December. She was joined by compatriot Dindin Santiago-Manabat in the second round as the team finished the eliminations in the third place with 6-6 record.

They won one of three matches in the Final Four round to keep the No.3 seed but lost to Diamond Food in the knockout semifinal on Saturday before bouncing back in the battle for third for a podium finish.

