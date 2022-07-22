Mycah Go wins NCAA volleyball MVP as St. Benilde seeks season sweep

MYCAH Go's star was cemented on Friday as she was named as the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball MVP.

Mycah Go named MVP

The St. Benilde captain was on a class of her own as she steered the Lady Blazers on the verge of a perfect season in just her sophomore year.

Aside from the top individual plum, Go was also named as the First Best Outside Spiker, and can add one more if St. Benilde completes its dream perfect season with a Game Two win over Arellano.

San Sebastian's Katherine Santos was hailed as this season's Rookie of the Year.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reyann Canete of the Lady Stags was also feted as the Best Opposite Spiker, Jose Rizal University senior Dolly Verzosa was named as the Second Best Outside Spiker, while Lyceum's Zonxi Dahab and Mapua's Alyanna Ong were named as the Best Middle Blockers.

Lyceum's Venice Puzon claimed the Best Setter award, while Emilio Aguinaldo College's Alex Cyra Salvaloza was the Best Libero.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.