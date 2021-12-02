MRT-Negros gets shot at fifth place after rout of Basilan

LIPA CITY — MRT-Negros defeated winless Basilan, 25-20, 25-18, 25-20, on Thursday to advance to the battle for fifth place in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

Christian Marcelino scored 15 as the Negrenses bounced back less than 24 hours after being eliminated from semifinal contention by Global Remit.

Marcelino had 11 kills from 21 attempts and nailed three blocks and an ace.

Coach Ralph Savellano was pleased to see the MRT-Negros players get back after a disappointing loss to Global Remit.

“Sabi ko nga sa mga bata na it's a battle of pride na lang. We tried our na makapasok sa semis pero unfortunately hindi ibinigay sa amin,” Savellano said. “All out pa rin kasi it's a great opportunity na makalaro dito sa ganitong klaseng liga. Malaking exposure 'to para sa mga bata.”

MRT-Negros vs Sabong International

MRT-Negros advanced to the battle for fifth place against Negros Oriental-based Sabong International on Friday at 10 a.m.

Continue reading below ↓

Jet Nonoy and Matthew Salarzon delivered six points each as MRT-Negros pounced on Basilan’s 32 errors.

The Steel Spikers failed to win a single set in three matches, bowing earlier to Go for Gold Air Force and VNS.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Esmail Kasim was the lone player from Basilan to score in double figures with 11 points but he struggled in attacking with a 9 of 29 clip.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.