Motolite, Petro Gazz to fly flag for PVL in PSL beach volleyball

MOTOLITE and Petro Gazz will join the Philippine Superliga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup set from November 26 to 29 in Subic.

PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico confirmed that the two Premier Volleyball League (PVL) teams will be represented in the league's beach volleyball tournament to be staged in a bubble format amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cignal, Sta. Lucia, Chery Tiggo and F2 Logistics have already committed to play inside the Subic bubble, while teams from Visayas and Pampanga have also expressed their desire to join the four-day tournament.

“We don’t have the final or even tentative list of players yet. We have confirmed teams: Motolite and Petro Gazz from PVL; United Auctioneers/Chery Tiggo; Cignal, Sta. lucia and F2 Logistics; subject to approval of lineups by management,” said Juico.

“There are three provincial teams from the Visayas and Pampanga which have expressed interest. We'll know one of them by Friday,” he added.

Although the teams have yet to submit their final lineups, Sta. Lucia announced its pool of players bannered by DM Demontano, Jackie Eustoquia, Bang Pineda, Glaudine Troncoso, Marge Tejada and Jinggay Bangad.

Cignal will be fielding Jovelyn Gonzaga and Fiola Ceballos.

The league is eyeing 16 squads for its season restart. PSL and guest teams are allowed to field up to two squads.