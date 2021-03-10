Mika Reyes rekindles college rivalry with Alyssa Valdez in PVL

MIKA Reyes is excited to take on new challenges as she takes her act to the Premier Volleyball League (P VL).

With Sta. Lucia making the switch from the Philippine Superliga to the PVL, Reyes is set to see action in the pioneering volleyball league for the first time in her career.

“For me, and I think just like everyone else, it will be an exciting one,” said the former De La Salle star spiker. “Kasi bago mga makakalaban eh and most of them pa last na nakaharap ko when I was in college.”





She's also thrilled to turn pro, which became automatic with her move to the pioneering volleyball league in the country.

“Every athlete naman, I think, dreams of becoming a professional player. And sobrang happy ako na finally may professional league na sa Pilipinas,” she added.

Reyes spent the past five years in the PSL donning the jerseys of Meralco in 2015, F2 Logistics in 2016, Petron from 2017-19 before taking her talents to Sta. Lucia.



As she enters a new battlefield on May 8, the multi-awarded middle blocker is set to rekindle collegiate rivalries with Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado, Choco Mucho’s Bea De Leon and Maddie Madayag and Perlas Spikers Nicole Tiamzon and Kathy Bersola.





Asked if she's excited to face off with old rival Valdez, Reyes said she's excited to take on all the teams, including former PSL sides PLDT, Cignal, and Chery Tiggo, which, like Sta. Lucia, made the jump to the PVL.

“Lahat ng teams of course,” said Reyes. “Actually kahit yung mga teams from our previous league, since halos lahat nabago ang lineup. Ibang labanan ito!”

But more than her excitement over their PVL debut, the national team mainstay said that the Lady Realtors are focusing on their buildup for the Open Conference tentatively set on May 8 under a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

“Very challenging for the team since we’re starting again from scratch kasi hindi biro yung almost a year na walang court talaga,” Reyes said. “Mahirap mawala yung court familiarity, especially sa mga walang enough space at home para makapag ball handling.”



“But slowly we’re getting back on track, and we will prepare talaga dahil hindi magiging madali yung mga laban namin,” she added.



Bigger challenges await Sta. Lucia in its new home, but the 26-year-old star is just happy that volleyball is close to coming back after a year of inactivity.

“I’m just really happy na may mga plans na ulit for volleyball. Even though ilang beses na na-delay, at least there are people na gusto talaga tumulong para mabalik ang volleyball industry kahit ngayong pandemic,” she said.