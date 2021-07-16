Mika Reyes, Alyssa Valdez play down rivalry ahead of PVL face-off

LAOAG — College rivals Mika Reyes and Alyssa Valdez cross paths again when Sta. Lucia faces reigning champion Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Saturday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra.

Reyes, the star middle blocker of the La Salle Lady Spikers, and the Ateneo Lady Eagles' three-time MVP face off for the first time in five years in the historic opener of the first-ever professional volleyball league in the country.

But both volleyball stars played down their personal rivalry, saying they are simply happy to be back playing after more than a year of inactivity due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Yes! We’re here, finally," said Reyes. “We’re more than happy na finally matutuloy na [ang liga] and siyempre masaya din kami na part din kami ng history na may professional volleyball league na ngayon sa Philippines."

Alyssa and Creamline are coming off a perfect 20-0 record in the 2019 Open Conference when they open their campaign against Sta. Lucia, which made the switch to the PVL after three seasons in the Philippine Superliga.

“Isa sa mga teams na never namin nakaharap talaga is Sta. Lucia and even the players,” said Valdez. “We have to stick to the plan and stick to coach Tai [Bundit's] program and coach Sherwin (Meneses) also, and really apply everything what we've learned in practices sa game namin.

"We just really have to go there mentally and physically a hunded percent ready.”

Reyes will be getting a lot of help after the Lady Realtors acquired Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Dell Palomata, Jonah Sabete, Jovie Prado and Kai Baloaloa to add to a core that included MJ Phillips, Pam Lastimosa and Djanel Cheng.

Developing chemistry in the rejigged team is the priority, she said.

“Last year hindi naman natuloy nakapaglaro lang ako super bilang lang na games talaga,” the 5-foot-11 middle blocker said. “And now, parang new roster of players din talaga to kaya I think yung chemistry talaga 'yung hinahabol na ma-reach.”

Creamline remained as the heavy favorite, especially after Tots Carlos and Jeanette Panaga beefed up an already-intact roster led by Valdez, setter Jia Morado, reigning MVP Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao, Risa Sato and Kyla Atienza.

Reyes assured Sta. Lucia will give put its best foot forward against the back-to-back defending champion.

“Siyempre sila yung reigning champion at alam rin namin na intact yung Creamline, mas may dumagdag so mas lumakas pa rin sila,” she said.

“But just like any other team na makakalaban namin, I think yung mindset is iisa lang, magpapa-kondisyon kami and bibigay namin talaga yung best namin for that game, especially first game and main event pa.”

