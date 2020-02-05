May Luna, Fiola Ceballos come up with the big endgame hits as Cignal beats Generika

IMUS City — May Luna and Fiola Ceballos played solid in the endgame as Cignal edged Generika-Ayala, 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12, in the 2020 PSL Imus City Mayor Maliksi Super Cup Spike for a Cause on Wednesday at Imus Sports Complex.

Alohi Robins-Hardy led the way in scoring with 15 points for the HD Spikers, who evened their record 1-1 after a straight-sets loss to the West Japan All-Stars on Monday.

Ceballos had 13 points while Luna, who played only in the fourth and fifth sets, scored five including three service aces in the deciding set.

“Yung ine-ensayo kasi namin medyo hilaw pa so meron kaming game plan yesterday pero syempre kapag dumarating ‘yung crucial game nawawalan tayo ng pamalit,” said Cignal coach Edgar Barroga.

“At the same time, nakikita natin na may mga bata pa rin maglaro sa loob ng court but fortunately nagperform ‘yung galing sa labas.”

Down by one, 7-8, Cignal went on a 5-0 run, including three aces from Luna, for a 12-8 lead.

Generika-Ayala countered with its own 4-1 spurt to cut the lead down, 12-13, but Ceballos, a former top hitter of the Life Savers, scored back-to-back hits to end the match, 15-13.

“Si Alohi naging consistent sa setting and spiking,” said Barroga.

“Actually dumepend talaga ako doon sa lakas ng loob ng bata. Sa mga ganoong pagkakataon kasi kilala ko si May, malakas ang loob,” he added.

Elizabeth Vicet Campos and Eli Soyud had 16 points apiece for Generika-Ayala, while Ria Meneses chipped in 11.

The Life Savers, who came off a five-set loss to Sta. Lucia, slid to 0-2.