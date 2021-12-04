Mark Calado, 21, named PNVF MVP after leading Team Dasma attack

LIPA CITY — MARK Calado, 21, shone brightest in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League, making Team Dasma’s perfect title run sweeter.

Calado, who showed maturity beyond his years, was crowned as MVP to lead the Champions League Dream Team after the Monarchs pulled off a huge upset against Go For Gold Air Force in four sets on Saturday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

Calado also won the 1st Best Outside Hitter after he consistently led Dasma’s balanced attack on the way to sweeping its five matches in its first club league appearance.

Mark Alfafara was named as 2nd Best Outside Hitter, while fellow Air Force newcomer John Vic De Guzman received the Best Opposite hitter award.

Team Dasma skipper Jayvee Sumagaysay earned the 1st of the two Best Middle Blocker awards together with VNS Manileno Spiker Rwenzmel Taguibolos.

Monarchs’ playmaker Kris Silang was named as Best Setter, while Air Force’s Ricky Marcos was the Best Libero.

