Espejo, FC Tokyo make it back-to-back wins vs Bagunas, Oita Miyoshi

MARCK Espejo and FC Tokyo completed a sweep of Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23, to earn their first back-to-back wins in Japan V. League on Saturday at Showa Denko Sports Center.

Buoyed by their rousing straight set conquest less than 24 hours ago, Espejo joined hands with fellow import Jonas Kvalen to propel Tokyo’s offense for their second straight victory after their sluggish 0-6 start.

Kvalen topscored with 18 points built on 16 attacks — including the back-to-back match-clinching spikes in the third sets — and two blocks to assert their mastery on the Weisse Adler.

Espejo scored 11, nailing eight spikes with 50 percent attack rate and had two kill blocks and an ace to complete a sweep on fellow Filipino Bagunas and his former team that brought him to Japan in 2018.

FC Tokyo climbed in the seventh place with 2-6 record after earning its first winning streak of the season.

Oita Miyoshi absorbed its seventh straight loss in eight matches, sliding in the ninth place.

Bagunas struggled once again hitting one spike out of six attempts as his only point in his showdown with Philippine men’s volleyball teammate Espejo.

Kenta Koga led the Weisse Adler with 11 points, while Emerson Rodriguez had eight in another loss.

FC Tokyo faces JT Thunders (2-5) next weekend, while Oita Mitoshi battles sixth placer JTEKT Stings (4-3).

