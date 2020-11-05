Spiker Marck Espejo breaks new ground as import in Bahrain league

MARCK Espejo is set to become the first Filipino volleyball player to play in three different countries as he takes his talents to Bahrain.

The five-time UAAP MVP is flying to Bahrain on Thursday afternoon to play for Bani Jamra in the Bahrain League.

The 23-year-old spiker will be serving as Bani Jamra’s import until January 30 as he seeks to make his own mark in the gulf area.

"Itong league siguro sobrang mag-boost ng career ko ito if mag-boom ako doon. Kasi gulf area magandang exposure yon para sa akin," Espejo told SPIN.ph.

Bahrain's first Division League will start on Sunday with Bani Jamra playing in an eight-team field, which includes Al Muharraq, Al Ahly, Al Najma, Dar Kulaib, Al Nasr, Al Busaiteen, and A’ali.

But the men's volleyball Phenom is likely to miss Bani Jamra's first game as he will arrive three days before the opener.

It will be his third overseas stint after turning heads in Japan V.League as the import of Oita Miyoshi and playing for Visakha Volleyball Club in Thailand League early this year in a stint that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Espejo last played in the country in 2019, leading the Philippine men's volleyball team to a historic silver medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games and steering Cignal HD Spikers to two championships in the Spikers' Turf Reinforced and Open Conferences.