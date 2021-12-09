Marck Espejo's Japanese club FC Tokyo to cease operations

MARCK Espejo will have to find a new team soon as FC Tokyo has decided to cease its volleyball operations by May 2022.

The team announced the move on Thursday, citing financial difficulties that led to the move to eventually mark the end of its campaign in the V.League in Japan.

"After comprehensive consideration of changes in the business environment surrounding it, the possibility of medium- to long-term business growth, and response to commercialization and sophistication plans for the future of the V.League, we decided to suspend our activities," the team wrote in its statement.

FC Tokyo currently holds a 4-10 record, ranking eighth out of the 10 teams.

It has garnered solid performances in this run from Espejo and his teammate Hideyuki Kuriyama, both of whom were named as part of the All-Star set this Dec. 25.

Unfortunately, this will have to be the squad's final season.

FC Tokyo, which was formed as the Tokyo Gas Volleyball Club in 2003, is one of the most active teams in the Japan men's volleyball scene, finishing as runner-up in the Emperor's Cup in 2011 and had its best showing in the 2011-12 season where it ended up as fifth place with an 8-13 card.

