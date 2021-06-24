Marck Espejo keen to settle unfinished business in Japan V.League

MARCK Espejo is eager to settle some unfinished business in Japan as he embarks on a new journey with V.League club FC Tokyo.

The five-time UAAP MVP is returning to the league's Division 1 since his stint with Oita Miyoshi in 2018 was ended by a rotator cuff injury in his right shoulder. The team finished the season ninth with a 4-23 win-loss record.

That will be the biggest motivation of the 24-year-old spiker when he plays for his fourth international club in the Japan V.League 2021-22 season, which is set to open in October.

“Excited na ulit ako makabalik sa Japan kasi last time hindi ko natapos yung season dahil nga injured ako,” Espejo told Spin.ph.



SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“This time, gusto ko redeem sarili ko na may kaya pa ako gawin. Hopefully, no more injuries at maging maganda ang journey na ‘to.”

The former Ateneo star is out to prove himself once again in a world-class league.



“Gusto ko lang ulit makabalik ng Japan, para redeem sarili ko and Japan kasi isa sa mga best leagues sa world,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

FC Tokyo finished in eighth place with an 8-27 record last season and Espejo is looking to use his experiences as import for Visakha in Thailand and Bani Jamra in Bahrain last year to help lift his new club.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Espejo vows to play in SEA Games

The star outside hitter will fly to Tokyo in August and is unlikely to join the bubble training of the Philippine men’s volleyball team for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

“Gusto nila by August nasa Japan na ako kasi may quarantine at mas maraming time pa para makapag training. Mag-send ako ng letter na baka hindi na ako makasama sa bubble dahil nag-aayos ako ng documents,” Espejo said.

Espejo promised to play in the SEA Games.

“Regarding naman sa SEA Games, all good na po. Aalis na lang ako ng Japan before SEA Games like ginawa ni Bryan (Bagunas) last time,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.