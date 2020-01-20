Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jan 20
    Volleyball

    Marck Espejo man of the match in Thai league debut as Visakha VC beats Prince Finance

    by Lance Agcaoili
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: SMM Volleyball Facebook page

    MARCK Espejo made an immediate impact for Visakha Volleyball Club, leading the way in a 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22 victory Prince Finance on Sunday in the Volleyball Thailand League.

    The Philippine volleyball team mainstay wasted no time showing his talent in his first match with his new club, scoring 23 points off 20 attacks, two blocks and an ace.

    Visakha’s highlight reel included an Espejo backrow attack in the fourth set that hit Cambodia’s Soun Channaro in the face. He apologized to Channaro before nailing the finishing touches to put the match away.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The five-time UAAP MVP was hailed best player of the match.

    Espejo said in a TV interview the best is yet to come for Visakha.

    “We started slow that’s why the game was close. I think in the first set we were so complacent. We were relaxed but we got the set,” said Espejo, who is on his second international stint, two years after playing for Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler in the Japan V. Premier League.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      “Maybe we’re just waiting for the game to end. We were relaxed. Kaio (Fabio Rocha) and me, this is our first game. Hopefully, we better ourselves next game,” the outside hitter added.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: SMM Volleyball Facebook page

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again