MARCK Espejo made an immediate impact for Visakha Volleyball Club, leading the way in a 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22 victory Prince Finance on Sunday in the Volleyball Thailand League.

The Philippine volleyball team mainstay wasted no time showing his talent in his first match with his new club, scoring 23 points off 20 attacks, two blocks and an ace.

Visakha’s highlight reel included an Espejo backrow attack in the fourth set that hit Cambodia’s Soun Channaro in the face. He apologized to Channaro before nailing the finishing touches to put the match away.

PHOTO: SMM Volleyball Facebook page

Continue reading below ↓

The five-time UAAP MVP was hailed best player of the match.

Espejo said in a TV interview the best is yet to come for Visakha.

“We started slow that’s why the game was close. I think in the first set we were so complacent. We were relaxed but we got the set,” said Espejo, who is on his second international stint, two years after playing for Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler in the Japan V. Premier League.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Maybe we’re just waiting for the game to end. We were relaxed. Kaio (Fabio Rocha) and me, this is our first game. Hopefully, we better ourselves next game,” the outside hitter added.