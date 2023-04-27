Marck Espejo set to play for Incheon in Korea V. League

MARCK Espejo is taking his talent to South Korea after being drafted by Korea V. League defending champions Incheon Korean Air Jumbos as their Asian import for the 2023-2024 season.

Marck Espejo in South Korea

The five-time UAAP MVP was selected third overall and emerged as the lone Filipino in the seven-man draft pick in the 2023 Korean Volleyball Federation (KOVO) Men's Asian Quota draft held in Jeju Island, South Korea on Thursday.

Espejo joins MJ Phillips, who was drafted by Gwangju Al Peppers in the women's division, as the first Filipino volleyball players who will play in the Korea V-League.

This will be the fourth overseas club of Espejo who first played for Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler (2018) and FC Tokyo (2021) in Japan, Visakha (2019) in Thailand, and Bani Jamra (2020) in Bahrain.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Espejo was recently named the Finals MVP in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference after leading Cignal to a 15-0 title run - its sixth in the league.

Mongolian middle blockers Enkh-Erdene Jargaltsogt (Daejeon Samsung Bluefangs) and Bayarsaikhan Batsukh (Ansan OK Financial Group Okman), Taiwanese outside hitter Liu Hung Min (Uijeongbu KB Insurance Stars) and middle blocker Tsai Pei-Chang (Cheonan Hyundai Capital Skywalkers), and Japanese libero Ryohei Iga (Suwon KEPCO Vixtorm) and opposite spiker Issae Otake (Seoul Woori Card WooriWON) complete the seven Asian import.

The 2023-2024 Korea V. League season is slated in October.