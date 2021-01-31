Marck Espejo honored by Bani Jamra team after stint in Bahrain volleyball league

MARCK Espejo was honored by Bahrain League volleyball club Bani Jamra in a farewell ceremony at the end of his contract.

The Filipino import starred for Bani Jamra, which won four of 13 matches and was sixth out of eight squads in the Isa bin Rashid Volleyball League first division.

In his final match of the season last week, Espejo helped Bani Jamra score a 25- 22, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19 victory over A’ali.

Espejo joined the club on Nov. 5 and his contract ended on Saturday. The former Ateneo star returned to the Philippines on Sunday.

Bahrain was Espejo's third overseas stint after playing in the Japan V.League as import for Oita Miyoshi and playing for Visakha Volleyball Club in the 2020 Thailand League season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Espejo is part of the men's national volleyball team, which is still waiting for the plans of the newly-formed Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. for the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam and other Asian Volleyball Confederation tournaments.

His local club is Cignal HD, although the league Spikers' Turf has yet to announce plans for a new season.