Marck Espejo, FC Tokyo fall to Toray Arrows to get stuck at 8th spot

TORAY made short work of Marck Espejo and FC Tokyo, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18, to keep its hold of solo second place in Japan V.League at the Kusanagi Sports Complex.

Christian Padal showed the way to Toray Arrows with 23 points to earn their third straight win and tighten their grip of the second place with 8-3 record.

Padal hit 18 of his 29 attempts and fired three aces and a block to outplay Espejo and Co.

Kentaro Takahashi chipped in 11 points from nine attacks and two blocks, while Masama Tomita added nine.

FC Tokyo remained in the eighth place with 3-8 record with Yuma Nagamoto and Jonas Kvalen leading the way with 11 points each in defeat.

Espejo, who was called up for the All-Star game on December 25, had nine points built on seven attacks, a block and an ace.

FC Tokyo tries to bounce back against Toray on Sunday.

