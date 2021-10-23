Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Oct 23
    Volleyball

    Marck Espejo one of few bright spots in another FC Tokyo loss

    by Lance Agcaoili
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: @fctokyo_volley on Twitter

    MARCK Espejo and FC Tokyo suffered their third straight defeat after yielding to JTEKT Stings, 17-25, 19-25, 19-25, in the Japan V.League on Saturday at the Panasonic Arena.

    Marck Espejo Japan V.League update

    JTEKT’s Brazilian import Luiz Fonteles was nearly unstoppable, hitting 16-of-20 attacks and nailing two blocks, and an ace to finish with 19 points.

    Kento Miyaura delivered nine points including three aces, while Yuto Fujinaka and Go Murayama added eight each.

    JTEKT improved to a 2-1 record, keeping Tokyo winless in three games.

    Espejo led Tokyo with nine points built on seven attacks, one block and an ace, while Norwegian teammate Jonas Kvalen had eight markers.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      FC Tokyo dropped back-to-back five set matches at the hands of defending champion Suntory last week.

      Espejo’s team continues to hunt for its first win against JTEKT anew on Sunday.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: @fctokyo_volley on Twitter

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again