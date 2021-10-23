Marck Espejo one of few bright spots in another FC Tokyo loss

MARCK Espejo and FC Tokyo suffered their third straight defeat after yielding to JTEKT Stings, 17-25, 19-25, 19-25, in the Japan V.League on Saturday at the Panasonic Arena.

JTEKT’s Brazilian import Luiz Fonteles was nearly unstoppable, hitting 16-of-20 attacks and nailing two blocks, and an ace to finish with 19 points.

Kento Miyaura delivered nine points including three aces, while Yuto Fujinaka and Go Murayama added eight each.

JTEKT improved to a 2-1 record, keeping Tokyo winless in three games.

Espejo led Tokyo with nine points built on seven attacks, one block and an ace, while Norwegian teammate Jonas Kvalen had eight markers.

FC Tokyo dropped back-to-back five set matches at the hands of defending champion Suntory last week.

Espejo’s team continues to hunt for its first win against JTEKT anew on Sunday.

