Marck Espejo, FC Tokyo make it three wins over Bagunas' Oita Miyoshi

MARCK Espejo scored his third straight victory over Bryan Bagunas as FC Tokyo asserted its mastery of Oita Miyoshi, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17, in Japan V.League on Saturday at the Sumida Ward General Gymnasium.

Espejo unloaded 16 points on 15 attacks and an ace to help FC Tokyo arrest its four-game skid.

Norwegian import Jonas Kvalen also led Tokyo’s charge with 18 points on 15 attacks and three blocks, while Yuma Nagatomo added 11 markers.

Bagunas scored 22 for Oita Miyoshi.

After FC Tokyo lost the first set, Espejo showed flashes of his lethal form against his former team. He tallied his first double-figure scoring output for the year after sitting out two weeks ago due to shoulder injury and struggled in their back-to-back losses to JTEKT last week.

FC Tokyo notches seventh win

FC Tokyo improved to 7-16 in eighth place after winning its third match of the season against Oita, which slid to 5-18 in the ninth place.

Bagunas scored 22 on 18 attacks, three blocks and an ace on his third duel with Espejo in Japan.

Emerson Rodriguez led Oita Miyoshi with 24 points off 22 attacks, an ace and a block.

The two Filipino spikers collide anew on Sunday at the same venue.

