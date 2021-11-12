Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    Espejo, FC Tokyo see V.League win run snapped by JT Thunders

    by Lance Agcaoili
    3 hours ago
    Marck Espejo scored 13 points in a losing effort.
    Marck Espejo scored 13 points in a losing effort.
    PHOTO: FC Tokyo

    JT Thunders halted FC Tokyo’s two-game winning streak, 27-25, 25-15, 26-28, 25-20, in the Japan V.League on Friday at the Sumida Ward General Gymnasium.

    Aussie spiker Thomas Edgar unleashed 31 points to end the four-game skid of his Hiroshima-based team, converting 31 of his 63 spike attempts.

    Junya Sakashita had 12 points, while Taishi Onodera added 10 including three aces as JT Thunders improved to a 3-6 record for solo seventh place.

    Espejo steps up

    FC Tokyo slid to 2-7 for eighth spot after winning back-to-back games over Oita Miyoshi last week.

    Marck Espejo scored 13 points, nailing 11 kills and two blocks for Tokyo.

    His fellow import Jonas Kvalen led the way with 19 points built on 16 attacks, two blocks and an ace, while Yuma Nagamoto also had 13 markers.

      FC Tokyo tries to bounce back in the return match against JT Thunders on Saturday.

