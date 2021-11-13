Marck Espejo leads FC Tokyo attack vs JT Hiroshima

MARCK Espejo propelled FC Tokyo’s balanced attack to beat JT Hiroshima, 25-21, 25-16, 24-26, 25-17, in Japan V.League on Saturday at the Sumida Ward General Gymnasium.

Espejo led the charge with 16 points from 11 attacks, three kill blocks and two aces to bounce back from a four-set loss to the Thunders less than 24 hours ago.

Norwegian import Jonas Kvalen also scored 16 built on 13 spikes, two aces and a block. Yanagimachi Ita delivered 15 points, while Daigo Yamada nailed five attacks, four blocks and two aces for 11 markers.

FC Tokyo won three of its last four matches to improve with 3-7 record, tying its foes in the seventh place.

JT’s Aussie spiker Thomas Edgar, who scored 31 on Friday’s duel, finished with 25 points in their loss.

Taishi Onodera was also instrumental for the Thunders with 14 points off nine kills, four blocks and an ace, while Kenta Nakajima had nine markers.

FC Tokyo returns to action on November 25, facing the No. 4 Toray Arrows (6-3).

