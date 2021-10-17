Marck Espejo, FC Tokyo blow two-set lead against champ Suntory

MARCK Espejo and FC Tokyo suffered their second straight defeat to defending champion Suntory, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 27-29, 12-15, in the Japan V.League on Sunday at the Sky Arena.

FC Tokyo blew a two-set lead as the Sunbirds put a fitting follow-up to a nail-biting five-set win over the home side on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi fell to Sakai, 18-25, 18-25, 18-25, at the Nippon Steel Gymnasium.

The Weisse Adler failed to keep their momentum going from their four-set victory over the Blazers last Saturday’s opener.

Espejo’s 18-point effort went for naught as his squad remained winless in two matches.

Espejo makes impact

The five-time UAAP MVP had a better attacking percentage in his second game on a 15-of-31 attacking clip and made three kill blocks.

Yuma Nagamoto led Tokyo with 21 points. Norwegian Jonas Kvalen had 20 markers from

16 attacks, three blocks and an ace, while Tetsuya Muto added 10.

Kenya Fujinaka and Cuban import De Armas led Suntory with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Masahiro Yanagida was also instrumental for the reigning champions, nailing 16 attacks, two blocks and an ace for 19 markers.

Naoya Takano led Sakai with 17 points on an efficient 13-of-15 in attacking. Canadian Sharone Vernon-Evans chipped in eight spikes, three blocks and an ace for 12 markers, while Yuki Higuchi added 11.

Bagunas, who had 22 points in their first win, was held to just 10 markers with 7-of-18 attacking clip.

Kota Yamada and Venezuelan hitter Emerson Rodriguez had 10 and nine points, respectively.

