Marck Espejo’s FC Tokyo completes sweep of Bagunas’ Oita Miyoshi

MARCK Espejo was limited to nine points but FC Tokyo still completed a four-match sweep of Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi with a 26-24, 22-25, 31-29, 25-20 victory in Japan V.League on Sunday at the Sumida Ward General Gymnasium.

Norwegian import Jonas Kvalen and Yuga Nagamoto led the charge with 22 points as FC Tokyo overcame Bagunas’ 21-point effort in their tight two-hour battle.

Nagamoto drilled 21 of his 38 attack attempts and nailed and ace, while Kvalen dropped 19 spikers and three blocks as FC Tokyo improved to 8-16, still in eighth spot.

Espejo struggled offensively, hitting seven of his 22 spike attempts including an ace and a block before he was subbed out in the third set for Kuroda Yato, who played until the end of the match and finished with four markers.

The five-time UAAP MVP scored 16 in their four-set victory on Saturday.

FC Tokyo makes it four wins in four elimination-round matches against Oita Miyoshi.

PHOTO: FC Tokyo

Oita Miyoshi suffered its third straight loss, sliding to 5-19 and losing all of its four elimination round matches against Tokyo.

Bagunas delivered 19 spikes, a block and an ace for the Weisse Adler, while Emerson Rodriguez chipped in 19 points.

Espejo and Tokyo will face fifth placer Nagoya (13-7) on February 19 and 20, while Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi are returning to action on the same playdates battling the No.3 Toray (16-8).

