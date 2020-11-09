Marck Espejo makes impressive Bahrain debut off the bench

MARCK Espejo turned heads in his debut game, but his team Bani Jamra fell to Al-Ahli, 13-25, 25-20, 24-26, 18-25, in the Isa bin Rashid Volleyball League on Sunday (Monday PH time) at the Isa Sports City.

Espejo, who just arrived in Bahrain last Thursday, made a surprise debut right in the Bahrain League opener and he didn't disappoint his squad.

The five-time UAAP MVP came off the bench and finished with 19 points off 18 spikes and a solid kill block.

The 23-year-old provided the spark when he entered the game in the second set, where he scored six markers to tie the match to 1-1.

However, Espejo's impressive debut was not enough as Bani Jamra fell short in the last two sets, absorbing its first defeat to last year's runner-up in the opener.

The former Ateneo star expressed his gratitude to his Filipino fans for staying up late to watch his game that was streamed on Monday midnight.

"Maraming salamat sa puyat at suporta. Bawi next game," posted Espejo on Twitter.

Espejo and Bani Jamra will face defending champion Al Muharraq, which won the opener in four sets over Busaiteen, on Sunday next week.

