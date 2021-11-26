Marck Espejo chosen to play in Japan V.League All-Star Game

MARCK Espejo has been selected to play in the Japan V.League All-Star Game.

Marck Espejo in Japan V.League All-Star game

FC Tokyo’s Filipino import was part of the 28 players selected to play in the All-Star game on Christmas day, December 25, at the Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama.

The five-time UAAP MVP made it to the All-Star game as a league recommendation. His teammate Hideyuki Kuriyama was also selected.

Espejo continued to turn heads in his Japan return, leading the charge for FC Tokyo which is currently in the seventh place with 3-7 record.

The former Ateneo star is joining Suntory’s Kenya Fujinaka, Haruki Ono, Masaki Oya, and Masahiro Yanagida; Panasonic’s Kenyu Nakamoto, Takahiko Imamura, Kunihiro Shimizu, and Akihiro Yamauchi as well as JTEKT’s Kento Miyaura, Fukuyama Shinichi and Ryuta Homma.

The other all-star selections are Toray’s Naonobu Fujii and Haku Ri; Nagoya’s Kenta Takanashi, Ryota Denda, Eiryu Motoki and Tomohiro Ogawa; Nagano’s Takahiro Tozaki, Ryusuke Nakamura and Yudai Kato; JT Hiroshima’s Chen Jiansoo and Taishi Onodera; Sakai’s Vernon Sharon and Tomohiro Yamamoto as well as Oita Miyoshi’s Kota Yamada and Masato Kubota.

