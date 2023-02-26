Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 26
    Volleyball

    Mapua escapes gutsy San Sebastian in five sets

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    Mapua NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball
    PHOTO: GMA Sports

    MAPUA held its ground against a surging San Sebastian side after dropping the opening frame to prevail in the fifth set tiebreak, 24-26, 25-21, 27-25, 21-25, 15-12, on Sunday at the San Andres Complex.

    Mapua vs San Sebastian NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball recap

    There was nothing to separate both teams all match long with two extended sets and another two frames split between the Lady Cardinals and Lady Stags.

    Mapua was already off to a flying start in sudden death with a 7-2 scoring spree, shortly before San Sebastian responded with a 7-2 counter-run to tie the fifth set at 9-all.

    Hannah de Guzman took home player of the game honors with 20 markers on 19 attacks and a block.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Intramuros side has now played its third five-setter in as many matches with a 2-1 record.

      Mapua plays JRU on Wednesday for its third straight victory as San Sebastian faces off against Letran on Friday.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: GMA Sports

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again