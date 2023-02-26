Mapua escapes gutsy San Sebastian in five sets

MAPUA held its ground against a surging San Sebastian side after dropping the opening frame to prevail in the fifth set tiebreak, 24-26, 25-21, 27-25, 21-25, 15-12, on Sunday at the San Andres Complex.

Mapua vs San Sebastian NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball recap

There was nothing to separate both teams all match long with two extended sets and another two frames split between the Lady Cardinals and Lady Stags.

Mapua was already off to a flying start in sudden death with a 7-2 scoring spree, shortly before San Sebastian responded with a 7-2 counter-run to tie the fifth set at 9-all.

Hannah de Guzman took home player of the game honors with 20 markers on 19 attacks and a block.

The Intramuros side has now played its third five-setter in as many matches with a 2-1 record.

Mapua plays JRU on Wednesday for its third straight victory as San Sebastian faces off against Letran on Friday.