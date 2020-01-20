Mapua Lady Cardinals turn back EAC for first NCAA win to match previous record

LORRAINE Barias lifted Mapua University to its first win in the NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament after edging Emilio Aguinaldo College, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22, on Monday at the Arena in San Juan City.

Barias unleashed 20 points to show the way for the Lady Cardinals in averting a slow start and surviving tight encounters in the last three sets for their first win of the season.

Though she bled for her 20-point output hitting 19 kills in 70 attempts, Barias also showed a great defensive effort with 28 digs.

Angelie Magundayao was also instrumental with 10 points as well as Princess Jolina Babiera and Jonina Mae Fernandez adding nine points apiece, while Carla Jean Gaudan had eight markers as Mapua successfully bounced back from a three-set defeat to Arellano last week.

The Lady Cardinals asserted their mastery of the Lady Generals, winning in back-to-back seasons, but their goal this year is to rise from the ashes and surpass their past 1-8 finish in 2019.

“Masaya kami na nakuha 'tong unang panalo kasi nakita namin 'yung resulta ng pinagharipanan namin,” said Mapua assistant coach Romnick Rico, speaking for head coach Clarence Esteban. “Before the game, sinabihan naman namin sila na must win tayo sa game na 'to and kailangan nating maibangon ang Mapua ngayon.”

It was an error-filled match for both squads as EAC gave up 36 erros, while Mapua survived with 32 miscues.

Krizzia Reyes and Cathrine Almazan led the Lady Generals with 19 and 11 points, respectively, only for their team to fall with 0-2 record and absorb their 12 straight defeat.