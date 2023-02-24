Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Feb 24
    Volleyball

    Mapua Lady Cardinals hold off Letran spikers in NCAA thriller

    by John Mark Garcia
    5 hours ago
    Mapua vs Letran volleyball
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    THE Mapua Lady Cardinals overcame a gutsy Letran Lady Knights side in a thrilling finish, 25-19, 25-16, 14-25, 24-26, 16-14, in the NCAA women's volleyball tournament at the San Andres Complex.

    The Lady Cardinals had everything go their way in the opening two sets, but Letran bounced back to force a decider on back-to-back kills from Daisy Melendres and Shereena Urmeneta to end Set 4.

    The seesaw battle continued in the deciding set, with a Lea Tapang hit giving Letran the first match point at 14-13.

    Mapua's Hannah de Guzman's crosscourt spike was initially ruled out and saw the Letran bench joining the team on-court to celebrate the victory, but a successdul ball in/ball out challenge by Mapua brought the match back to 14-all.

    Shortly after, the Lady Knights fell apart with two unforced errors and handed Mapua an anticlimactic victory.

    Four Lady Cardinals had double-digit outings for their first win of the season, with Roxie dela Cruz leading the way with 21 markers.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again