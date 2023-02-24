Mapua Lady Cardinals hold off Letran spikers in NCAA thriller

THE Mapua Lady Cardinals overcame a gutsy Letran Lady Knights side in a thrilling finish, 25-19, 25-16, 14-25, 24-26, 16-14, in the NCAA women's volleyball tournament at the San Andres Complex.

The Lady Cardinals had everything go their way in the opening two sets, but Letran bounced back to force a decider on back-to-back kills from Daisy Melendres and Shereena Urmeneta to end Set 4.

The seesaw battle continued in the deciding set, with a Lea Tapang hit giving Letran the first match point at 14-13.

Mapua's Hannah de Guzman's crosscourt spike was initially ruled out and saw the Letran bench joining the team on-court to celebrate the victory, but a successdul ball in/ball out challenge by Mapua brought the match back to 14-all.

Shortly after, the Lady Knights fell apart with two unforced errors and handed Mapua an anticlimactic victory.

Four Lady Cardinals had double-digit outings for their first win of the season, with Roxie dela Cruz leading the way with 21 markers.