Maiden PVL pro season a go after approval from Ilocos Norte gov

IT'S green and go for the Premier Volleyball League's maiden season as a professional league after getting the approval of the Ilocos Norte local government for its bubble tournament kicking off on July 17.

No less than Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc gave the green light for the PVL Open Conference which will see 11 teams disputing local volleyball's first professional championship from July 17 to August 20.

Here's Manotoc's letter in full:

