Tawi-Tawi native Madz Gampong wants to lead new home Dasma to PNVF title

LIPA CITY — Madz Gampong is seeking to carry Team Dasma all the way to its first Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League crown.

Gampong has been the Monarchs’ stabilizer in sweeping their first three games in Pool B, averaging 16 points.

Madz Gampong the picture of consistency

The Tawi-tawi native has more to give for the Dasmariñas, Cavite-based squad in their knockout semifinals against VNS Manileño Spikers on Friday at 4 p.m.

“Gagawin ko lahat ng makakaya ko para maipasok yung team namin sa championship. Isa na rin yun sa pangarap ko kaya nandito ako,” Gampong said.

The 26-year-old spiker waited for this moment since his last actual competition with Go For Gold Air Force in the 2019 Spikers’ Turf.

He wants to give back to Dasma by leading it to the winner-take-all Finals in its first club volleyball tournament.

“Gusto ko rin suklian lahat ng pinaghirapan ng mga coaches namin para makapasok (dito),” Gampong said. “Gagawin ko lang kung ano makakaya ko. Tulong-tulong lang kami.”

Team Dasma coach Norman Miguel knew that Gampong would emerge as their stabilizer with his leadership and consistent play.

“Si Madz naman from day one talagang consistent siya kasi siya naman talaga ang go-to guy namin. Malaking factor sa amin si Madz na talagang nali-lead niya yung team namin. Sana maging fit din siya towards the semis,” Miguel said.

Miguel just hopes that there will be no injuries in the last two days of the Champions League as he is confident that his wards, also bannered by Jayvee Sumugaysay and Mark Calado, will give their all in the final stretch to bring home a title in Cavite.

“Alam naman ng mga bata na ito na yung real fight. Ito talaga yung pinaghandaan namin na umabot sa finals and get that title.

We fully trust our players na nakamindset dyan. By all means, gagawin talaga nila just to give back the support of LGU,” he said.

