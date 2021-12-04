Air Force's loss is Team Dasma's gain as Gampong haunts former team

LIPA CITY — Madz Gampong haunted his former team Go for Gold Air Force as he fulfilled his promise to Dasmariñas Monarchs in ruling the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League.

Madz Gampong torments former team

Gampong played as the tormentor to his former squad and the hero of the Monarchs as he nailed the momentum-changing attacks in the second set that served as the turning point in their four-set win to clinch the maiden title on Saturday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex.

The 26-year-old spiker, who opted to part ways with Air Force to start fresh with Team Dasma, played with an added motivation going up against his former coach Dante Alinsunurin and his former teammates from National University.

“May halo na ring swerte [yung panalo] kasi ako yung kumalas tapos nag champion pa. E ang dami ring nag champion sa kanila [dati],” he said after scoring 13 in the Finals. “Basta naglaro lang ako ng kung ano yung laro ko saka kung anong talent na meron ako.”

Continue reading below ↓

Although it was a heartbreaking end to Go for Gold’s title hopes, Alinsunurin was proud of Gampong after he showed the heart of a champion for the Monarchs, composed of different college stars who hadn't won a title before this stint.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Sobrang bilib ako kasi nandoon pa rin yung kundisyon ng katawan niya, 'di siya nagpapabaya. Talagang sobrang ganda ng kilos niya halos siya talaga yung nagdala sa team niya,” said the national team coach on his longtime player in NU and Air Force.

“Talagang yung heart ng champion talaga nadala niya sa team niya. Kaya sobrang nagpapasalamat talaga ako doon sa laro niya kanina.”

Gampong didn’t forget where he came from as he owed this title success to his former coach.

“Thank you rin kay coach Dante kasi proud siya sa'kin. Isa rin yun sa gusto kong marinig na proud siya sa akin,” he said.

The spiker from Tawi-tawi was happy to fulfill his promise to the Dasmariñas, Cavite-based club that gave him a break coming off a two-year pandemic layoff with a huge upset against the team made up of the core of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games silver medalist.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He dedicates this title to his family after living in the bubble for several weeks.

“Alam namin malakas sila pero naghanda rin po kami para sa kanila saka yung sakripisyo ginawa namin, iniwan namin yung pamilya namin kaya doon din ako napush na kailangan namin mag champion dahil sa pamilya saka ginagawa namin tulong tulong kami ng mga kasama ko saka coaches namin para manalo,” Gampong said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.