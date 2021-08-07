Macandili, Fajardo, fellow F2 stars training with PH pool

F2 Logistics stars, including Dawn Macandili, Ara Galang, Kianna Dy, Kim Fajardo, and Tin Tiamzon have been seen training with the Philippine women’s volleyball pool in Batangas.

F2 stars in PH team

Photos and videos of the Cargo Movers practicing with the national pool coached by Brazilian Jorge Edson Souza de Brito and Odjie Mamon have surfaced online over the past two days.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) National Teams Commission head Tonyboy Liao confirmed the presence of the players after being invited to train with the pool team.

PHOTO: Philippine Super Liga

Two F2 Logistics stalwarts in Aby Marano and Majoy Baron are part of the 16-woman pool together with Iris Tonelada, Eya Laure, Faith Nisperos, Alyssa Solomon, Jennifer Nierva, Ivy Lacsina, Mhicaela Belen, Kamille Cal, Imee Hernandez, and Bernadett Pepito.

Liao said it depends on Souza de Brito and Mamon if the additions of F2 players will be part of the final 14-member roster in the AVC Women’s Volleyball Championship set from August 29 to September 5 in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The coaches are also scouting players from the ongoing Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Batangas bubble started late July, following a month-long training camp in Laoag.

Jaja Santiago, Mylee Paat, Ria Meneses, and Dell Palomata are still in the PVL bubble, which concludes next week.

