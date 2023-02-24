Lyceum stuns struggling San Sebastian side for 2-0 start

THE Lyceum Lady Pirates crushed NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball Final Four contender San Sebastian Lady Stags in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 romp on Friday at the San Andres Complex.

Lyceum vs San Sebastian NCAA women's volleyball

Fresh off a five-set thriller against league host Mapua, the Lady Pirates made quick work of a winless Baste squad in the opening two sets courtesy of Jewel Maligmat and Johna Dolorito's one-two punch on offense.

The Lady Stags refused to go down easily as they managed to take a vital 15-13 lead just before the last technical timeout in the third frame.

However, Dolorito led Lyceum's response to tie the set at 16-all and went all the way to the finish line to secure their second win of the season.

Maligmat and Dolorito posted 10 markers each for the Lady Pirates, with Baste's Kath Santos producing the same scoring output as the lone Lady Stag in double figures.

"'Yung best part sa game na 'to ay 'yung attitude namin towards [every] next play. Ano man maging resulta [ng kada play], tama man o mali, [naka-focus na rin kami agad] sa next play," said Dolorito on Lyceum's winning mentality.

Up next for the Lady Pirates are the reigning runners-up Arellano Lady Chiefs.