LYCEUM fought back from a tough start to beat Jose Rizal University, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17, on Sunday in the in NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball tournament at the San Andres Complex in Manila.

Venice Puzon had 14 excellent sets and two points on one attack and one ace as Lyceum stayed unbeaten in three matches.

PHOTO: NCAA



Lyceum looks to match its Season 97 win total when it faces Arellano, while JRU squares off against Mapua on Wednesday.