Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Jan 25
    Volleyball

    Lyceum Lady Pirates rip JRU Lady Bombers for first NCAA win

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now
    Mary Joy Onofre shows the way for the Lady Pirates.
    PHOTO: marlo cueto

    LYCEUM of the Philippines University finally barged in win column as it swept Jose Rizal University, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23, in in NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Arena in San Juan City

    The Lady Pirates snapped a three-game skid — capped by back-to-back five-set losses to College of Saint Benilde and Perpetual Help — after venting their frustrations on the Lady Bombers.

    Rookie Mary Joy Onofre led the collective effort of Lyceum with 15 points, providing five of the team’s 10 blocks. Ciamelle Wanta delivered 14 points, all coming from attacks,

    Alexandra Rafael was also instrumental with 12 markers as well as Jacqueline Acuña putting up five kill blocks for 11 points.

    Lyceum head coach Emil Lontoc was relieved to see the hard work of his wards pay off, tying their victims at seventh place with identical 1-3 win-loss records.

    Continue reading below ↓

    “Sabi ko lang ang aming intensity sa training at intensity sa laro dapat ‘di nagbabago. Same intensity. Mag-focus kami,” said Lontoc. “Successful kami sa plano namin, sa paghahanda sa kanila. At the same time nagkakaroon ng self-confidence ang mga bata.”

    JRU absorbed its third straight defeat in four games as Dolly Verzosa, once again, carried the cudgels for the Lady Bombers with 12 points in a losing effort.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Mary Joy Onofre shows the way for the Lady Pirates.
    PHOTO: marlo cueto

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again