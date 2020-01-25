Lyceum Lady Pirates rip JRU Lady Bombers for first NCAA win

LYCEUM of the Philippines University finally barged in win column as it swept Jose Rizal University, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23, in in NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Arena in San Juan City

The Lady Pirates snapped a three-game skid — capped by back-to-back five-set losses to College of Saint Benilde and Perpetual Help — after venting their frustrations on the Lady Bombers.

Rookie Mary Joy Onofre led the collective effort of Lyceum with 15 points, providing five of the team’s 10 blocks. Ciamelle Wanta delivered 14 points, all coming from attacks,

Alexandra Rafael was also instrumental with 12 markers as well as Jacqueline Acuña putting up five kill blocks for 11 points.

Lyceum head coach Emil Lontoc was relieved to see the hard work of his wards pay off, tying their victims at seventh place with identical 1-3 win-loss records.

“Sabi ko lang ang aming intensity sa training at intensity sa laro dapat ‘di nagbabago. Same intensity. Mag-focus kami,” said Lontoc. “Successful kami sa plano namin, sa paghahanda sa kanila. At the same time nagkakaroon ng self-confidence ang mga bata.”

JRU absorbed its third straight defeat in four games as Dolly Verzosa, once again, carried the cudgels for the Lady Bombers with 12 points in a losing effort.