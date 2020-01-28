Lyceum notches second victory of season, keeps EAC winless

LYCEUM made it two straight wins after starting the tournament with three consecutive losses, defeating Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15, on Tuesday in the NCAA Season 95 women's volleyball tournament at the Arena in San Juan.

Mary Joy Onofre scored 13 as the Lady Pirates moved to solo fifth place with a 2-3 win-loss record.

Monica Sevilla chipped in 11 points, Alexandra Rafael added 10 markers, while Venice Puzon had 15 excellent sets and four service aces for Lyceum.

“So far talagang naghahabol kami. Isa-isahin namin lahat ng kalaban namin kasi meron kaming game na talagang na-miss namin, na dapat manalo pero hindi,” said Lyceum coach Emil Lontoc.

Lyceum has not made the semifinals since joining the NCAA in 2011.

Cathrine Almazan had 12 points, while making including nine digs, for the Lady Generals, winless in four matches.

Lauren Cabrera added nine markers for EAC.

Meanwhile, EAC’s men's and junior's teams remained unbeaten.

Danrich Melad had 21 points as the Generals trounced the Pirates, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17.

EAC moved to solo second place in men’s division with a 4-0 record, while Lyceum suffered its fourth loss in five matches.

Mhar Miranda and Dominic Puentespina ad put up 16 points apiece as the Brigadiers beat the Junior Pirates, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, 25-17.

The EAC juniors team improved to 4-0, while Lyceum slipped to 2-3.