LVPI lines up overseas tournaments for national volleyball teams

THE Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) has bared its proposed calendar that will keep the men’s and women’s national squads busy in 2020.

After a historic silver-medal finish in the last 30th Southeast Asian Games, the Philippine men’s volleyball team will see action in the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship from April 18 to 25 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Also lined up for the men’s national team is the AVC Cup from August 22 to 29 in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the Philippine women’s team, which missed out on a podium finish in a four-team field in the last SEA Games, is set to compete in the Asian Women’s Club Championship in Tianjin, China from May 2 to 9 and the AVC Women’s Cup in Hong Kong from August 24 to 30.

The LVPI will have a technical meeting on January 15 to finalize the calendar of events.

A Unity Cup featuring Philippine Superliga (PSL) and Premier Volleyball League (PVL) teams is also part of the proposed schedule from November to December. But the federation declined to reveal more details.

Besides the seniors squads, LVPI is also looking to send Philippine youth teams to the Asian women’s U19 Volleyball championship in China from June 22 to 29 and the Princess Cup 14th SEA Women’s U17 Volleyball Championship in Thailand from August 29 to September 2.

Filipino coaches and referees will also have their respective courses.