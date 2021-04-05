Lockdown leaves PVL no choice but to delay maiden pro conference

THE Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is looking at delaying its debut as a professional league from May due to the alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

PVL president Ricky Palou said the league is looking at other options in case the scheduled opening of the Open Conference won't push through with NCR Plus under an extended Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Palou said that league officials will meet with team owners via Zoom within the next two weeks to plot the next course of action.

“We will have to discuss our options with the teams,” he said. “We will have a Zoom meeting this week or next week at the latest to discuss options.”

The Open Conference was tentatively set for a mid- to late-May launch in a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, featuring 12 teams that now includes Philippine Superliga transferees F2 Logistics, Sta. Lucia, Chery Tiggo, Cignal and PLDT.



Small group practice sessions of PVL teams barely started before these were suspended again by the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) after the government's ECQ declaration.

Before the ECQ, six clubs were given clearance to start group training by GAB and concerned local government units.

Ronac Center along Shaw Boulevard served as training venue for Choco Mucho, Perlas Spikers, and Creamline. Filoil Flying V Centre hosted the Petro Gazz training, SGS Gym for Unlimited Athletes’ Club, and San Sebastian College gym for PLDT.