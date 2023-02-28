Rookie Judiel Nitura shines in Letran's comeback over EAC

AFTER a crushing five-set loss to Mapua, Letran returned to its winning ways with a rookie-led romp of winless Emilio Aguinaldo College, 19-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-12, in the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball tournament on Tuesday at the San Andres Complex.

Letran vs EAC NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball recap

The Lady Knights bucked a troubling start in the opening frame as Letran rookie standout Judiel Nitura delivered the goods alongside Lea Tapang for the equalizer at one set each.

From then on, the Intramuros side could not be matched as they tallied eight service aces in the third frame alone and closed the game out with five unanswered points capped off by a Nitura power hit.

Nitura came out swinging with her season-best 16-point outing, while Tapang posted 11 points and 15 excellent digs with 13 excellent receptions for Letran.

The EAC attacking trio of Cath Almazan, Kristina Manlapaz, and Jennifer Omapas combined for 37 points but just fell short as the Lady Generals sunk to 0-3.

Both teams are back in action on Friday as Letran takes on San Sebastian while EAC goes for win number one against San Beda.