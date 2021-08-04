Letran's Mikaela Lopez wins NCAA All-Star spiking

LETRAN'S Mikaela Lopez came away with the gold medal in the NCAA season 96 volleyball All-Star Skills Challenge, topping Emilio Aguinaldo College's Yvonne Reyes in the finals at Victoria Sports Tower in Quezon City.

The Lady Knight finished the spiking course in 57 seconds, edging her Lady General foe who recorded 1:17 to settle for the silver medal.

It was a sweet run for Lopez, who had to hurdle first-round leader San Beda's Cherry Quizon in the semifinals.

"Masaya po kasi ngayon lang ako ulit nakahawak ng bola after ng injury ko," said Lopez, who played as a middle blocker for Letran from 2012 to 2017.

Reyes nipped beating Arellano's Kimberly Gabito to reach the finals.

In the spiking competition, there are three targets on the court and each player is given three balls to spike inside each target.

The player will declare starting position and intended target sequence, where a hit target gets one point.

Other alumni who suited up in this special competitions were Mapua's Kat Racelis, St. Benilde's Matet Pablo, Perpetual's Yanca Tripoli, Jose Rizal University's Angela Bondoc, San Sebastian's Bamcie Belen, and Lyceum of the Philippines University's Czarina Orros.

