Letran Lady Knights dump Mapua to snap NCAA losing streak

CHAMBERLAINE Cunada and Julienne Castro led Letran in stopping its two-game skid with a 27-25, 25-14, 25-16 win over Mapua University in NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Arena in San Juan City.

Cunada led the Lady Knights with 16 points and 18 excellent digs, while Castro put up eight attacks, three aces and a block for 12 points.

Senior setter Charm Simborio was also instrumental with 17 excellent sets as Letran kept its Final Four hopes alive with an improved 2-2 win-loss record at fifth place.

“So we only have to maintain our intensity and then ‘yung paano maglaro ‘yung mga bata at dagdagan pa para mag-improve pa sa standing namin,” said Letran head coch Mike Inoferio. “Although it’s early to say pero siyempre gusto namin makapasok sa Top Four.”

The Lady Cardinals dropped to 1-3 as nobody scored in double figures with Lorraine Barias and Jonina Fernandez leading the charge with seven points each.

In men’s division, Raje Emmanuel Hizon unloaded 21 points as Mapua earned its first win by beating Letran, 25-18, 25-19, 26-28, 25-23.

Hizon ended the three-game skid of the Cardinals with 15 kills, five blocks and an ace. Alfred Pangulong helped their team captain with 18 points and 13 receptions, while John Benedict San Andres added 14 markers

The Knights remained winless in four games despite the 13-point effort of Angel Canzana and contributions of Brylle Novo and Michael Doria, who added 11 and 10 markers, respectively.