La Salle survives FEU scare as Ateneo, UST score SSL sweeps

WITH an eventful opening weekend in the books, the 2022 Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-season Championship continued with a series of lopsided victories and a five-set thriller on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Shakey's Super League recap

In the absence of veteran mentor Ramil de Jesus, La Salle still stood firm in its first SSL outing with a comeback win over Far Eastern University, 25-13, 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-8.

After an upset of NCAA champion College of St. Benilde, the Lady Tamaraws pushed the Lady Spikers to the edge but fell short in dislodging another Taft powerhouse despite a 2-1 lead early on.

Player of the game Alleiah Malaluan took flight for the reigning UAAP runners-up with 13 points off 11 attacks, a block, and an ace as the Noel Orcullo-led Lady Spikers won their first SSL assignment.

Malaluan revealed how the team overcame a "test of character" and stayed true to De Jesus' system, even in his absence from the sidelines.

"It's not that hard naman. Nasabihan din kami ni coach [Ramil] before na dapat maging prepared kami [sa] kahit anong situation na dumating sa amin," she said.

Perpetual Help, for its part, put on a dominant show of force in a 25-22, 27-25, 25-16 thumping of University of the East to cement its spot atop Pool A.

Lady Altas rookie Shaila Omipon topped the score sheet with 13 points, while Mary Rhose Dapol and Razel Aldea dropped 10 markers each.

The Lady Red Warriors' first SSL defeat added insult to injury as two core players in Von Dimaculangan with an ailing right leg and Dara Nieva, who suffered a left ankle sprain in the first set, are set to be sidelined indefinitely.

After emerging victorious in a late-night clash with Adamson last Saturday, the University of Sto. Tomas made quick work of San Sebastian, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16, to spoil their season opener.

Mae Coronado scored eight of her game-high 12 points in the closing set, on top of Regina Jurado's 10-point outing, to seal UST's thunderous performance and stay on top of Pool B.

In a battle of UAAP and NCAA Final Four powerhouses Ateneo and Arellano, the Blue Eagles prevailed with ease over the Lady Chiefs, 25-14, 30-28, 25-17, to start off their SSL campaign on a high.

Faith Nisperos led the way for Ateneo in their opening salvo with 16 points off 12 attacks, 1 block, and 2 aces.

Dubbed as the new "Queen Eagle," Nisperos highlighted a fine mix of character and aggression to fend off the NCAA runners-up.

"We stuck to the system, and of course 'yung character of the team, 'yung aggressiveness of the attackers, from the setters, and to the defenders, that's what really worked for us today," she said.

