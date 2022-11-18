La Salle risks missing 3 stars in SSL final due to scheduling conflict

THE odds already stacked against the green-and-white, De La Salle was dealt another massive blow ahead of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Finals.

The Lady Spikers face being shorthanded in the one-game final against the NU Lady Bulldogs as Jolina Dela Cruz, Justine Jazareno, and Matet Espina are set to complete in the UAAP Season 85 Beach Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at the University of the East campus in Caloocan.

Two matches are scheduled for the Lasallian trio on opening day as they take on rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles at 8:40 a.m. and the Adamson Lady Falcons at 2 p.m.

Unfortunately, their last beach volleyball match begins just over two hours before the SSL Finals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Apart from imminent absences, the Lady Spikers' coaching staff faces a dilemma of their own as the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers will play a decisive PVL match against the Cignal HD Spikers in a match with Final Four implications at 5:30 p.m.

Interim DLSU tactician Noel Orcullo serves as F2 Logistics' assistant coach for F2 Logistics, while the Cargo Movers' Benson Bocboc also has assistant coaching duties for the Lady Spikers.

Although no official word has been issued on these scheduling conflicts, Dela Cruz posted an Instagram story on Friday with teammates Jazareno and Espina to confirm their participation in the beach volleyball tournament.

