SSL: La Salle spikers assert mastery of Ateneo to lead all-UAAP semis cast

THE De La Salle Lady Spikers asserted their dominance over Ateneo Blue Eagles in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) semifinals with an emphatic 25-17, 25-23, 25-10 sweep on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Even with four key absentees in Jolina dela Cruz, Baby Jyne Soreño, Matet Espina, and Jade Fuentes, the Lady Spikers relied on the attacking exploits of Angel Canino and the defensive prowess of Thea Gagate to blow past a struggling Ateneo squad.

"Nilaro talaga namin [ngayon] kung ano kaya namin. Inisip namin yung loss kahapon [sa Adamson] at inisip namin na babawi kami kasi kayang kaya naman namin," said Gagate, who delivered 8 attacks and 4 blocks in the victory.

The Blue Eagles suffered their 11th straight loss to the Lady Spikers. Their last win dates back to the UAAP Season 79 elimination round in 2016.

A shot at redemption now awaits DLSU in a knockout semifinal clash against their lone SSL tormentor Adamson on Friday, Nov. 11.

The National University Lady Bulldogs and Adamson Lady Falcons are also moving on to the semifinals after sweeping their quarterfinal opponents.

Led by Alyssa Solomon's 12 markers, reigning UAAP champion National University made short work of a rookie-laden FEU squad, 25-10, 25-17, 25-17.

Despite the straight sets win, NU coach Karl Dimaculangan sees room for growth for the undefeated Lady Bulldogs ahead of their semifinal clash against either UST or UP.

"May mga kailangan pa kami siguro na i-correct or i-improve, lalo na yung mga silly mistakes namin. 'Yun yung kailangan naming alisin para makapaglaro kami lalo nang maayos," Dimaculangan said.

The SSL Final Four is set for an all-UAAP slate after Adamson put an end to the Perpetual Lady Altas' Cinderella run in straight sets, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16.

Neophyte Lady Falcon Ayesha Juegos had a rookie outing to remember with 10 points to set up a semis showdown with the winner of the Ateneo-La Salle matchup.

