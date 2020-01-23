Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thu, Jan 23
    Klarisa Abriam has solid production in limited action as St. Benilde routs EAC

    by Lance Agcaoili
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Dante Peralta

    KLARISA Abriam did well in limited action as College of St. Benilde downed hapless Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17, lead in NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday at the Arena in San Juan.

    Playing despite an ankle injury, Abriam averaged six points in the past thee matches for the Lady Blazers but against the cellar-dwelling Lady Generals, she came up with 16 points in two sets.

    Abriam had 16 kills from 31 attempts as the Lady Blazers beat the Lady General in one hour and 12 minutes, their fourth victory in as many matches.

    Michelle Gamit added 10 points, while Gayle Pascual and Marites Pablo added seven markers each.

    St. Benilde head coach Jerry Yee had the luxury of utilizing his whole line-up, fielding different sets of starters bannered by Pablo, Abriam and Chelsea Umali.

    “Gusto niya kasi lahat nau-utilize para din sa conditioning ng mga bata para hindi sila masyadong pagod,” said CSB assistant coach Charmaine Geronimo speaking for Yee.

    “Especially this NCAA masyadong dikit ang mga games, nagta-thrice a week tapos short lang din ang season. Hangga’t maaari ma-utilize lahat, wag ma-overuse ang mga bata.”

    Krizzia Reyes had 13 points for the Lady Generals, who have lost three matches this season and 13 straight dating to 2018.

