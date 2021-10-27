Kim Gequillana retires at 23 to go back to school

ATENEO standout Kim Gequillana, 23, is calling it quits in volleyball.

Why is Kim Gequillana retiring early?

The do-it-all player, who played for Choco Mucho in the Premier Volleyball League bubble last August, revealed that she’s hanging up her volleyball jersey for her post-graduate studies.

“Volleyball has been a big part of my life. With that said, I want to tell everyone that I am retiring na,” said Gequillana during her guesting with Globally Ballin podcast.

"I’ve also thought of exploring what I want besides volleyball and I was planning to go back to school, to apply. I don’t want to jinx it yet so wait, hold your horses.”

The Flying Titan said she gave enough time to think about what’s best for her before she decided to give up her volleyball career at a young age.

“I've given it enough time to thought about it and I really can't do both since I would wanna do my best in both. I don't wanna play halfheartedly if I still play and then juggling with my studies,” she said.

“When I commit, I give my 100-percent and I don’t think I can risk one thing over the other. And I feel na I am content na with volleyball in a way because it has brought me to the place that I have to be. My next chapter awaits and I’m really grateful.”

Gequillana was part of all Ateneo’s three UAAP championships, when the Alyssa Valdez-led Lady Eagles won back-to-back titles in Seasons 76 and 77 and she helped Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, Bea De Leon and Deanna Wong in earning the 2019 title in her final playing year.

She played in different positions as outside hitter, service specialist and libero and also saw action in beach volleyball.

Gequillana thanked all her teammates and coaches from Ateneo and Choco Mucho, saying she wouldn’t have a memorable career without them.

The retiring spiker said volleyball will always be there, even she is set to embark a new chapter in her life.

