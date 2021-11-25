Kianna Dy voted MVP after perfect F2 Logistics run to title

LIPA CITY — Kianna Dy was voted the MVP of the PNVF Champions League on Thursday - the first ever for the prolific opposite spiker in her post-collegiate career .

The 26-year-old emerged as the Cargo Movers’ most consistent scorer in the bubble and also showed vast-improvement in her floor defense, which she worked on during their 20-month layoff.

Dy became the sixth MVP of F2 Logistics joining the elite club from their past Philippine Superliga awardees Dawn Macandili, import MJ Perez, Ara Galang, Kalei Mau and Majoy Baron.

The former La Salle stalwart also won the Best Opposite Spiker honor to headline the Champions League Dream Team that featured three other Cargo Movers.

Iris Tolenada won the Best Setter plum after an impressive debut for F2 Logistics which signed her a month prior to the tournament to fill the void left by Kim Fajardo.

Chery Tiggo captain Dindin Santiago-Manabat and PetroGazz’s Ces Molina were the Best Outside Hitters.

Aby Marano and Chery Tiggo’s Maika Ortiz were the Best Middle Blockers, while Dawn Macandili won the Best Libero.

